GunTalk City and Talent Africa Group dancehall singer Cresent Baguma alias Beenie Gunter is over the moon after being nominated in the 7th edition of the Africa Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA).

Beenie Gunter is nominated in the Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the year category in which he will lock horns with other top African dancehall artistes.

Through his Instagram account, Beenie rallied his fans and all lovers of his Ugandan music to vote for him since the voting the process is open.

Let’s get this home Guntalk Fam AEAUSA innit to win it Goodmrng n win today Jahlovd Peeps voting is open now. Beenie Gunter

The B2C Entertainment trio has also been nominated in the category of the Best Duo/Group in this year’s AEAUSA awards.

They are set to face stiff competetion from Sautisol, Navy Kenzo, Best Life Music, Weusi, R2 Bees, Toofan, Dope Nation, Calema, and Mobbers.

We wish the nominated artists good luck.