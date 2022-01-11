Nnalongo Pastor Irene Manjeri has advised ladies to always take good care of themselves in order to remain attractive before their husbands.

The mother of three wants ladies to hit the gym and also carry out physical exercises to keep their bodies in shape.

She gave the advice to ladies as a tip of keeping their husbands far away from the temptation of cheating on them.

Read Also: Mama Fiina reveals why Pastor Manjeri and husband broke-up

She added that if a lady does all the above mentioned and her husband cheats, that means he had been bewitched just like how her husband left her for another woman.

She explained that she personally doesn not want to grow too fat and it is the reason why she keeps on visiting the gym often.