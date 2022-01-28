Ugandan singer Spice Diana features Tanzania’s DJ Seven on new Amapiano song dubbed “Tujooge”. The visuals are an eyeful!

Every musician seems very set to give Ugandans the good vibes they’ve been yearning for over two years of lockdown and the projects are starting to flow in rapidly.

Spice Diana is one of the artistes that had a decent musical run through the lockdown, releasing some big bangers and sealing major endorsement deals around Uganda.

She is confident that 2022 is even going to be a bigger year for her because she has way more interesting projects that will make her fans prouder of her.

Read Also: Spice Diana beats Zuchu to AEAUSA Best Female Artist award

First out of her bag is Tujooge (loosely translated into “Let’s Party/Flex/Have A Good Time”) – a song on which she features Tanzanian deejay DJ Seven.

Tujooge is made with the popular South Africa inspired Amapiano beats that have penetrated all corners of the world and taken over different music charts.

Produced by Artin Pro, it is a song we are likely to hear play at several night hangouts and the timing of the video release is just perfect as the party life come alive.

Keep your eyes glued to the screen while watching the visuals directed by Swangz Avenue’s Marvin Musoke because if you blink, you will miss a beautiful scene.

Take a gaze below: