Singer Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda is contemplating converting to the Islamic religion so as he can be able to marry four women.

The Mpaka Records boss opened up about his intentions of converting to Islam while giving food to Muslims in Kireka during Eid-Mubarak celebrations.

While speaking to media, the “Farmer” hit singer disclosed that he loves the Islamic religion because of the good packages that come with it, including getting married to four women which is different from the other religions.

He further stressed that he loves how co-wives stay together in Islamic marriages without having conflicts, a rare sight in other religions.

Ykee Benda is a father of one and his relationship is reported to be on-and-off hence why he is contemplating converting to the Islamic religion.

A couple of other artistes have ditched their religions to convert to Islam in the past including Geosteady, Vicent Seggawa, among others.