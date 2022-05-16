After a couple of years off television, Patrick Kanyomozi is set to return on the all-new NTV Sport Knights show

The Monday night sports show on NTV Uganda is back, seemingly “bigger and better” as promised by NTV over a fortnight ago.

Previously labelled the NTV Pressbox, the sports show was hit with a short halt following the exit of Andrew Kabuura over undisclosed reasons.

An attempt to revive the show earlier last week was further delayed when Kabuura, through his lawyers, warned NTV against using his trademark “The Pressbox” as the name for the show.

Over the weekend, rumors started circulating revealing how the show was set to return. Artwork also started spreading online, pointing in the same direction.

It was later revealed through Twitter that the new show is to be branded “NTV Sport Knights” and will be hosted by Patrick Kanyomozi, Ismael Dhakaba Kigongo, and Andrew Mwanguhya.

The show will start airing tonight (Monday 16th May 2022) at 10pm and the viewers cannot wait to set it rolling.

Patrick Kanyomozi is the President of USPA and a radio personality with Nation Media Group’s 933KFM.

He has previously worked as a Sports Presenter and Analyst on UBC, and a Sports Commentator on Kwese TV.

Well in, Patrick!