The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) electoral commission committee has, at last, publicly announced the final election dates.

Taking to their social media platforms, the association announced that the voting process will get underway next week on Monday 6th June 2022.

They went ahead to maintain that the voting process will be conducted via phone through the SMS as they issued out a code that voters will be using.

The voting process will be conducted from 9am – 5pm.

Did you know that your Vote is Very Important? Voting is happening on Monday 6th June 2022 via your phone by Dialing *260# and follow prompts. UMA

The UMA electoral committee decided to stock to online voting in efforts to cut down on expenses as they revealed that they are short on funding.

According to the UMA leaders, they won’t have to incur costs of paying people to count the ballots which makes it cheaper than physical voting.

Despite a section of contestants coming out to challenge the digital voting, it looks like their efforts did not yield any fruits.

Some have since regretted paying their money to the electoral committee to contest for the different positions.