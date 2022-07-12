Ahead of the Club Dome concert, South African rapper Costa Titch has been booked for a pre-party this Friday.

When Club Pilsener announced that the Club Dome was set for a return, several revelers questioned who was to perform at the concert.

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold and South African rapper Costa Titch were announced as the headlining acts for the concert slated for Saturday 16th July 2022 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Costa Titch’s name raised quite a few eyebrows as his name was not really popular amongst local music fans. His music, however, was.

In recent weeks, Costa Titch must have garnered a huge following in the build up to the concert and has been booked for a meet and greet pre-party on Friday.

Known for his top bangers Big Flexa and My Gang, Costa Titch is expected to arrive in Uganda on Friday before the pre-party at Club Illusion.

The special appearance is anticipated to create more hype around the Saturday event and we are looking forward for how it will go down.