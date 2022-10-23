Eddy Kenzo’s elder brother Mande Hassan Kiwalabye, 37, was laid to his final resting place on Saturday 22nd October 2022 amid grief and sorrow that gripped family and friends.

“He was a happy soul, he loved to have fun and live a free life. He always avoided stressful situations and always cast a smile on his face.”

Such were the words from most of Mande’s relatives and close friends as he was laid to rest in Nkoowe on Saturday 22nd October 2022.

Mande Kiwalabye breathed his last on Friday 21st October 2022 after his health deteriorated due to injuries sustained in a fight that occurred in Katwe.

Hassan sustained head injuries in what police described as a “fight” with a friend identified as Ronald on Sunday 16th October 2022.

Kampala metropolitan police deputy public relations officer, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said that the deceased sustained injuries on the face after a fight with Ronald at Katwe playgrounds near Katwe Market.

On Friday, he breathed his last at Platinum Hospital at around 11 am, and his body was taken to the city mortuary at Mulago Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased was described as a fun-loving person who has left a void in many people’s lives. Eddy Kenzo was seen crying uncontrollably during the burial which was attended by several other celebrities.