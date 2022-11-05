Sony Music’s singer, Veronica Lugya alias Vinka, also referred to as Boss ManJah is wrapping up the year on a high following the release of her brand new single titled “Onina”.

“Onina” is a local Luganda word that can loosely be translated to mean “You Have Me”.

On her latest jam, Vinka delivers a melodious love arrangement that has a melodic symphony and explores love, intimacy, and loyalty for her man.

Managed by Swangz Avenue, Vinka is currently signed under Sony music and this is her third song this year after spending over a year off the music scene on maternity leave.

The song was written by Roni and produced by D King. The amazing and colorful video was shot and directed by Aaronaire.

Talking about the music video, the set and vixens are top-notch, good-looking, and highly attractive.

The fashion from the video is something that will give you a second stare, both Vinka, and the vixens were fashionably on point with outfits with a touch of African heritage.

The song brings together the propulsive rhythms and different musical instruments signatures that are often found in Afrobeat songs. Vinka paired with a mid-tempo melody and heartbeat rhythm while singing which is often the core of a good song.

Since “Onina” is her third release of this year, it sets the tone for what Vinka’s fans can expect from her as she continues to experiment with new sounds.

Onina is available across all streaming platforms from now.