American Rapper Rick Ross has endorsed the return of Zari Hassan’s All White Party which is slated for tonight.

Zari’s All White party is set to happen tonight, the 22nd of December, at Motiv. It is expected to attract some of Africa’s biggest stars.

Some of the biggest African names including media personalities, fashionistas, socialites, deejays, and actors have already jetted in.

Guest invited by Zari including the Young, Famous, and African stars Andile Ncube, Naked DJ, Kayleigh Schwark, and Swanky Jerry arrived in Uganda on Wednesday and appeared before the press where they expressed their gratitude to the host.

Zari and the rest of the Young Famous and African crew at the All White Party presser at Sheraton Hotel Kampala

South African actress Khanyisile Mbau, popularly known as Khanyi Mbau, is also expected to arrive in the country today ahead of the much-anticipated party.

Through a video that is making rounds on social media, American rapper Rick Ross has endorsed Zari’s party and calls upon people to turn up and have a good time.

“Much love Zari, I heard about the All White Party in Kampala going down on December 22nd…your party is always the biggest. Nothing but love from my family over here,” Rick Ross said partly in the video.

This year’s edition is organized and produced by Talent Africa and according to Aly Allibhai, the chief executive officer (CEO), they are planning to transform Motiv into the most lit pop-up club you will ever see.