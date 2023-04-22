It’s now a public secret that socialite Dr. Hajjat Kulthum Nabunya and the love of her life Engineer Akram Gumisiriza are expecting to welcome their first child.

Although we are not certain about how soon it will be, we are sure that she is heavy and excited about giving birth to her second child.

Kulthum who is deeply in love with Engineer Akram was a few days ago presented with a golden watch on her birthday. She couldn’t hide her excitement as she displayed her birthday gift to the public.

Following her husband’s return to the country last evening to enjoy and celebrate Eid day together, Akram promised to fly Kulthum to Cape Town for her coming baby shower celebrations.

Akram Gumisiriza made the promise as he responded to reports that speculated that he was planning to fly Kulthum to Maldives before she gives birth.

Kulthum and Akram are living a happy relationship despite staying in different nations as the latter always has to catch flights to travel for work in South Africa.