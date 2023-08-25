Sheilah Gashumba’s friend Brian Ahumuza a.k.a Abryanz says her nudes were leaked after her Snapchat account was hacked following a sim swap by an “evil person.”

Currently, Sheilah Gashumba has opened a new Snapchat account under her business name, Gash Luxe, after her hugely-followed personal account was compromised.

For a couple of weeks now, the former NBS TV presenter has been publicly expressing her disappointment with Snapchat for taking down her account.

On Friday afternoon, videos showing Sheilah Gashumba and Rickman in a private moment leaked online, sending netizens into shock.

Both Sheilah and Rickman have remained tight-lipped about the situation and have gone on with their normal lives, ignoring the social media buzz.

As netizens continue to ask questions, celebrated fashionista and Sheilah Gashumba’s friend Abryanz has revealed how her account was hacked.

“My friend Sheila Gashumba’s SIM card was swapped by some evil person and he eventually hacked her Snapchat. Remain calm everything will be in control,” Abryanz wrote on his Snapchat.

“How can a sim-swap lead to being hacked?”

Once an attacker controls your phone number, they open the gate to your online world, including phone calls, texts, emails, social media accounts, bank accounts, and subscription services.

In what is known as SIM swap fraud, scammers could potentially enter your username and password when logging onto your social media accounts protected by two-factor authentication.

The account sends a code by text — two-factor authentication — to the smartphone number and the code could be then used to access your online account.