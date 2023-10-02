News reaching us indicates that celebrated NTV Uganda news anchor and show host Faridah Nakazibwe aired her very last Mwasuze Mutya show on Friday 27th September 2023.

Faridah Nakazibwe joined NTV Uganda in September 2006 as a news anchor for the Luganda news bulletin NTV Akawungeezi which she has aired diligently.

Her exceptional duties coupled with hard work and commendable ethics later enabled her to become the co-producer for the news bulletin – a task she has done hand in hand with News Anchoring.

She has also been the face of the Mwasuze Mutya show which shines a spotlight on the lives of outstanding personalities in society every morning on weekdays.

Nakazibwe aired her very last Mwasuze Mutya show on which she hosted Flavia Tumusiime last Friday before she called it a day at NTV Uganda.

In September, Faridah Nakazibwe graduated with a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Victoria University’s 7th graduation ceremony.

Reports suggest that she is set to concentrate on her personal businesses including her SMILE Nakazibwe Foundation which caters to struggling families and also organizes events.

The mother of two is to be replaced by Ruth Kalibbala Bwanika who hosted the Mwasuze Mutya show on Monday morning.