Founded in 2008 by Benon Mugumbya, Swangz Avenue has been home to several artists and continues to evolve as one of the most reputable record labels in East Africa.

The Industrial Area-based Ugandan record label company has been a part of the development of many artists through branding, recording, and distribution of music and art both locally and globally.

Top music brands like Radio and Weasel, Iryn Namubiru, Aziz Azion, and Juliana Kanyomozi, among many others, have worked on music projects with Swangz Avenue in the past.

Currently, Swangz boasts household names like Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, Elijah Kitaka, and Vinka but which other artists have been signed by the record label in the past?

Zaggazillions (formerly Young Zee) has had two stints with Swangz

Below is a list of the artists that have been officially signed under Swangz Avenue over the years:

Rabadaba Young Zee T-Assets Sera (RIP) Irene Ntale Winnie Nwagi Vinka Blackskin Zulanda Azawi Zafaran Elijah Kitaka Zaggazillions