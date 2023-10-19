In a twist of events, Ugandan singer Shakira Kamulegeya Kyebalaba a.k.a Shakira Shakiraa has vowed to drag Herbert Arinaitwe whom she claims is in possession of her nude photos, and has threatened to release them.

In a case file SD Ref: 06/17/10/23 opened at Nateete Division Police Station, Shakira Shakiraa accuses Herbert Arinaitwe a.k.a David the Hacker of theft.

The Lokomoti singer claims that Herbert stole her phone, accessed the gallery, and threatened to release explicit videos and photos of her if she failed to raise the money he wanted.

On Wednesday, a teary Shakira Shakiraa while speaking to the press revealed how she was in fear of her nudity being exposed to the public.

The curvy singer revealed that her phone had been taken by a man who approached her manager with a business plan but ended up asking her to perform at a political event, something she declined to do.

Shakira Shakiraa further narrated that she forgot her phone with Herbert when they met and he has since hesitated to give it back, on top of soliciting for huge sums of money from her.

She reveals that Herbert Arinaitwe a.k.a David the Hacker is the same person who released Martha Kay’s nudes in 2019 and has been using a similar tactic to solicit money from many other city socialites.

Via her Snapchat handle, Shakira Shakiraa warned her followers to beware of Arinaitwe’s tactics and not to fall victim to the same as she continues hunting him down.

Just In: @SShakiraaug exposes Herbert Arinaitwe a.k.a David The Hacker whom she claims is in possession of her phone and vowed to release her nude photos and videos if she does not give him money.



She claims he is the same person behind Martha Kay’s 2019 leaked photos. pic.twitter.com/VcXDWfTMIj — MBU (@MBU) October 19, 2023

How the phone changed hands (as narrated by Shakira Shakiraa)

It’s true there are people in possession of my phone and they have refused to give it back. That phone has so many secrets in it including videos and so many other things that might not be good for public consumption.

There are things that may affect other people if they leak so I am here to apologise to the public to tell them that in case those things are leaked, it is not my intention. The person with my phone has threatened to release them and he is asking for too much money.

It is money that I don’t have and even if I had it, I have no assurance that he will not release them. He has already started by leaking some photos but those are even nothing compared to what more is in that phone.

This person first contacted my manager saying he had business requesting me to go and sing for Muhoozi Kainerugaba but my manager told him that according to the contract we have, I cannot perform for any political party. He even offered more money.

He insisted and continued to contact my manager and asked to meet me and when we met, he was talking about business which was very unclear. I forgot my phone with him and he even took responsibility and called to tell me I had left my phone with him because I often move with three phones.

I asked where I could meet him but he was busy and the day ended like that. The next he asked that we meet at Pope Paul Memorial VI Memorial Hotel so I went with my assistant since I had sensed something was not right. He had already changed my WhatsApp DP so I called in the US and the phone was blocked.