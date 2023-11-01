Seeing how everything is going digital today, the fusion of technology and art has given birth to new avenues for creative expression. One such artist who has taken advantage of the power of social media to propagate her poetic vision is Winnie Nantongo.

Nantongo’s unique blend of instapoetry and her savvy use of social media platforms like Instagram is proof of how technology can be a powerful ally for poets and artists who seek to connect with audiences around the world.

She has carved out a niche for herself as a prominent instapoet, following in the footsteps of modern poets who have embraced this dynamic platform.

We had the opportunity to sit down with the poet and discuss her journey in leveraging social media as a channel to promote her poetry and this is everything she could share.

Starting off with your journey into the world of poetry and social media. How did you first realize the potential of social platforms for sharing your poetry?

I first realized its potential, sometime back in 2017 when Rupi Kaur and Najwa Zebian’s work was going viral on all the different social media platforms yet they were using Instagram to share their art. This was an opening moment for me.

It was then that I realized that social media, particularly Instagram is one of the powerful hubs for creative expression and I found the immediacy and accessibility of such social media platforms interesting. I knew I could use this space to not only share my art but also engage with my audience.

Can you elaborate on how social media helps in engaging with your audience?

Social media’s global reach and accessibility has made it possible for my poetry to reach people from all backgrounds and cultures which by the way is actually fascinating. Also, its immediacy means that I can interact with my followers and every user who engages with my content in real time.

You mentioned Instagram as your chosen platform. Can you tell us more about your approach to sharing poetry on this platform?

Absolutely. I’ve predominantly focused on Instagram, where I’ve cultivated a dedicated following by sharing my art in the form of instapoetry. This style allows me to convey complex emotions and thoughts in bite-sized, visually appealing posts. I’ve made my Instagram all about poetry; it’s my niche.

Each post is carefully curated to deliver a powerful message or evoke strong emotions in just a few short lines.

Many poets and artists have found success on Instagram but what do you think sets your approach apart?

I believe it’s the authenticity of my content because while I draw inspiration from the instapoetry style, my work remains deeply personal and genuine. I pour my emotions and experiences into each piece, and I’m not afraid to tackle important societal issues, like mental health, and human dignity, through my poetry. I believe it’s this authenticity that resonates with my followers.

How has your experience as a technology journalist shaped your approach to utilizing Instagram as a platform for your poetry?

Through this role, I’ve been able to attain more knowledge of how social platforms like Instagram work. This has enabled me to tailor appropriate content for my account and also reach new audiences. Also I can’t leave out the fact that my experience in journalism has played a great role in honing my digital storytelling skills.

Looking ahead, what do you hope to achieve through your poetry on social media?

The big dream has always been to continue using poetry as a medium for advocacy. By sharing it on social media, I not only want my poetry to play a role in raising awareness of important issues like mental health, but to also promote open conversations, and offer comfort to those who need it.

Lastly, what lies ahead on your path as a tech-savvy poet?

I’m always looking for all the ways that I can employ to improve my craft. So in the future, I want to collaborate with other poets and artists as I also experiment with different multimedia formats.

END