Recording and performing duo, Ugaboyz has again accused Singer, Songwriter, and Producer Daddy Andre of taking their money and declining to work for them.

The “Salary” fame singers disclosed that Daddy Andre took Shs500k from them and refused to work on their music project something that hurt them.

The duo explained that they contacted Daddy Andre and agreed to work on a music project and he asked them to first deposit Shs500k before they could meet him at his studio.

On arrival at his studios, Andre instead directed them to work with a rising producer whom they were not familiar with.

Daddy Andre’s act didn’t sit down well with the duo but they took it politely and moved on since they were still struggling artists.

Having made it to Bebe Cool’s annual best performers list on Monday, the duo took the chance to hit Daddy Andre for having doubted their talent.

Recently, they also disclosed how Daddy Andre one time chased them out of his studio in favor of the established artists who had turned out to record their songs.

They have since asked Daddy Andre to put his house in order as he is slowly but surely taking a downward trajectory in his career.

People have hurt us several times and soon we will be exposing one by one. First on the list is Daddy Andre though he still has a chance to put his house in order. Daddy Andre took our Shs500k as deposit and declined to work on our project. When we reached the studio, we found him sleeping and handed us over to another guy. He later laughed at us and made us look like losers. Ugaboyz