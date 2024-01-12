Media personality Nancy Kacungira took to her socials to announce the birth of her baby on Friday afternoon.

The 37-year-old started her media career as an intern radio presenter at Power Fm, a Christian radio station in Kampala and in 2012.

She moved from radio to TV when she was employed to work as a newsreader by NTV Uganda.

She worked for the station until late 2013 when she relocated to Kenya to work for KTN News Kenya as a social media editor before she went to BBC in the UK.

Nancy highlighted that she won’t be appearing on the screens for a while as she takes her maternity leave.

I finally got to meet the hands that were punching me under the anchor’s desk every now and then. It still feels surreal that almost 41 weeks of pregnancy went by so fast, and our little boy is here now. Nancy Kacungira

Despite the address today, Nancy revealed that the baby is now 4 weeks old and they couldn’t be more in love with it.

Nancy and Gabriel (her husband) held their wedding ceremony in February last year.

Congratulations Nancy!