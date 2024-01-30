Last year, singer Hellen Lukoma and female duo Kataleya and Kandle were involved in a heated verbal exchange of words over a slight disagreement.

They went back and forth against each other until the storm cooled down and somehow the matter evaporated within the thin air.

Despite the exchange, not all love was lost for Hellen Lukoma who was recently asked to share her opinion about the current situation that the girl singing duo is undergoing.

She gladly disclosed that if they need any kind of advice from her, she is open to talking to them in private since she is here to support and empower the girl child.

If it is true as I hear the rumors, they can look for me because I have their advice. Before I couldn’t but if it is as it is, I’,m open to sharing some tips with them in private. They will be the ones to tell you what I told them. But they will be fine because it’s just the start. But I’m here to advice them. Hellen Lukoma

Since the start of the year, Kataleya and Kandle have been reported to be in a disagreement with their management team that signed them for 10 years.

The cause of the disputes between the girls and their management vary in many ways as their allegations of the duo wanting to ditch the record label that they subscribe to

Based on the fact that Hellen Lukoma has gone through several experiences in the music industry, it would be wise if they sought some advice from her as it would help them solve one or two issues.