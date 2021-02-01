In a space of just a few hours, Bad Black posted a live video having sex with boyfie, deleted it, apologised to her followers, and shared even a worse raunchy video.

On Saturday morning, Bad Black appeared in a raunchy Facebook live video of herself in bed having sex with her boyfriend Asha.

The video was later deleted and she shared an apology in which she regretted any inconveniences caused by the video.

It didn’t take long before she released even a more raunchy video of herself pleasing her man with some naughty action.

Bad Black and Asha

In a video this website had a look at, Bad Black caresses his well-built boyfriend’s torso from up going down.

She then dips her head further towards the groin and, despite the video not showing the rest of Asha’s body, it is clear that Bad Black continues with some adult activity.

Bad Black shared the raunchy video on her personal Facebook account stories and on Snapchat.

As you expect, several people have been commenting on it with divergent opinions. Others are also expectedly not bothered.

On her Snapchat, the controversial socialite captioned the video with, “Everyday mood. Born submissive so kneeling down is my desire.”

In following Snaps, she further notes how she “is in love”. This comes just a few hours since revealing that she is in preparations to finally settle in marriage with her boyfriend.

For obvious reasons, we may not be in position to share the raunchy video but we are sure you get the picture.

Any comments as we await the wedding of the ‘embezola‘?