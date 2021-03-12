Big Talent Entertainment chief Eddy Kenzo returns with a brand new collaboration with rising star Martha Mukisa titled ‘Sango’.

Martha Mukisa is widely known for her 2020 hit song ‘Ex Wo‘. It received massive airplay and she has used the fame well to build a fan base.

She now uses the services of a proven singer in Eddy Kenzo this new project dubbed ‘Sango’. Quite a good choice for a collaboration if you asked me.

The song comes just a few weeks before Kenzo drops his new music album which his fans have been anticipating for too long.

The visuals were directed by Elly V. Mugisa. There is a lot to watch and of course, choreography has been a characteristic of most of Kenzo’s videos.

Take a gaze: