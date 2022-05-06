In her newly released visuals for the song ‘Fwa Fwa Fwa’, Azawi hires the services of some of the most expensive models on the continent.

Priscilla Zawedde continues to push boundaries with the release of her latest video “Fwa Fwa Fwa” off the African Music album.

Azawi’s maiden album was named as one of Africa’s best albums last year by streaming giant Apple Music. She continues to prove her worth day by day.

Fwa Fwa Fwa was produced by Swangz Avenue’s producer Steve Keys and co-written by Azawi and Julius Kyazze.

The new video was shot and directed by celebrated African film director Kenny Roc in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It features top models; Ponahalo Mojapelo who is one of the biggest commercial models in South Africa, and Mariane Pembe who made her continental break on the Big Brother show representing Namibia in 2013.

Ponahalo Mojapelo Mariane Pembe

Fwa Fwa Fwa is the 6th video off the African Music album that has featured and topped chats in a number of countries outside Africa like Columbia, United Kingdom and Papa New Guinea topping count down charts on global playlists like Africa Now, Today’s Hits , Top 100 songs of 2021 on Apple Music, and Afro Beats Hits with trending songs like “My Year”, “Party Mood”, “Majje”, and “Ache For You”.

Fwa Fwa Fwa is a smart track, one that does a lot within the three minutes, Steve Keys gets the production credit on the song and also lends some vocal mechanics to the hook.

Watch the video below: